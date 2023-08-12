Pakistan General Elections: PML-N Nominates Nawaz Sharif As Its Prime Minister Candidate

As Pakistan gears up for the country’s next general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N) nominated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as its candidate for the PM position. His brother Shehbaz Sharif, the outgoing PM of Pakistan, made the announcement during a press briefing at the Prime Minister's House on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported. This development comes hours after Pakistan named its new caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq.

According to The Express Tribune, Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the recent amendments to the Election Act have cleared the erstwhile premier from any sort of disqualification. "In my capacity as the party president, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as the candidate for prime minister from

If PML-N wins the election, this will be the fourth time Nawaz will assume the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In 2018, the PML-N head was

the PML-N," Shehbaz asserted at the press conference. He reiterated that the final decision on the date of the country’s general elections will still rest on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In the past, Shehbaz made it clear that his brother will become the country’s Prime Minister if his party comes to power.

Fourth time's the charm?

convicted by an accountability court in graft cases. He later went to London where he received medical treatment in 2019. Since then he has been staying in London on an expired bail.

The disgraced former Prime Minister has been reportedly taking part in the party’s plan to approach the next elections. Last month, he reached Dubai and met former President Asif Ali Zardari along with other coalition partners to plan out the strategy. According to The Express Tribune, the Prime Minister is convicted in the Al-Azizia and the Avenfield Apartment references case which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the aftermath of the infamous Panama papers case. His appeals are still pending in the relevant courts and the matter is still not resolved.