Pakistan: General Elections To Be Held In 3 Months As President Dissolves Assembly

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, paving the way for fresh elections to be held in the country. A notification in this regard is expected to be issued shortly. In a tweet, Pakistan Minister Zartaj Gul Wazir has said that general elections would be held within the next 90 days in the country.

Following the dismissal of the no-trust vote, the President of Pakistan is bound to dissolve the Assembly under Article 58. The President could make the announcement anytime now. Meanwhile, the Opposition has lodged massive protests inside the Assembly, against the Speaker's decision to declare their no-trust motion "null and void".

Pakistan Speaker dismisses no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan

In an unexpected turn of events in the Pakistan National Assembly on Sunday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and as being corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Addressing the Assembly during the Question and Answer round, the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain reiterated the foreign conspiracy theory as devised by Khan during PTI's mega rally.

Advocating his stand, Hussain also said that it is the basic duty of Pakistani, as provided under Article 5(1) of the Constitution, to be loyal to the State.

"Article 5(1) 5. (1) Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen. This is effective operation of region change with the instigation of a foreign government," he outlined.