Pakistan Generals Push For Early Election To Replace Army Chief Bajwa: Reports

In recent months, there has been growing clamour for the general election in Pakistan with several 'neutral generals' pushing for an early election for the appointment of the next Army chief.

The post of Pakistan's Chief of Defence Staff will fall vacant on November 29 this year, when the second three-year tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa ends. His term was extended by former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to reports, the military has been talking to select political and financial leaders amid possibilities of creating a caretaker government before polls, reported Islam Khabar, citing sources.

Reportedly, PTI leaders and former Pakistan Ministers Hafiz Sheikh, and Shaukat Tarin, along with the former State Bank Governor Raja Baqir, were recently called by the Generals for consultations on the IMF deliberations. The Generals urged for a united approach to get an urgent financial assistance from the International Monetary Funds.

Imran Khan issues ultimatum to hold fresh elections

The developments come in the backdrop of repeated demands by former PM Imran Khan for fresh elections and the dissolution of the assembly. The PTI chairman has announced that he will launch the Islamabad long march on May 25.

In response, the interim government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has unleashed a revenge campaign against PTI leaders like Shireen Mazari and journalists who are siding with Imran.

Imran Khan's supporters, in thousands, are already on the streets and are indoctrinated enough to take on the state institutions which could lead to a civil war as the Prime Minister warned. The Generals have already warned the Imran Khan brigade to step back on mudslinging.

Pro-Imran journalists have also been charged with sedition and media authority has issued a strict warning against casting a slur on Generals and judges.

(With inputs from agency)