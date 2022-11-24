Pakistan Gets New Army Chief After 6 Yrs As Lt Gen Asim Munir Replaces Qamar Javed Bajwa

Drawing curtains on General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the country's new Army Chief. His predecessor who got a three-year extension after being originally appointed in 2016 will retire on November 29. The seniormost Army officer after Bajwa, Munir's tenure was set to end on November 27. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will replace General Nadeem Raza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The summary of Sharif's decision has been sent to Pakistan President Arif Alvi for approval.

Here is Pakistan's new Army chief:

Who is Asim Munir?

Commissioned into Pakistan's Frontier Force Regiment, Lt. Gen. Munir commanded the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing Army Chief. While he was appointed as the Military Intelligence Director General in 2017, he was soon elevated as the head of his country's spy agency ISI in October 2018. However, he had the shortest ever stint as the ISI DG after being replaced by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed in June 2019 when Imran Khan was the PM. It is pertinent to note that Munir was conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian award in March 2018.

Allegations during Bajwa's tenure

Pakistan's present ruling coalition had alleged that the 2018 General Election was rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Imran Khan becoming the Prime Minister. While speaking at a meeting of opposition parties, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif stressed that the military ran a "parallel government" which was more powerful than the democratically elected government.

To buttress his point, the PML(N) leader highlighted that not a single PM has been allowed to complete the 5-year tenure in his country's history. Describing this phenomenon as a "state above the state", he attributed the military's refusal to accept the writ of the elected representatives as the root cause of Pakistan's problems. Similarly, after being ousted as the PM in April, Imran Khan has repeatedly hinted at the role of Bajwa and other top-ranking officials in his removal. After he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on November 3, Khan directly blamed ISI's Major General Faisal Naseer.