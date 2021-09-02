Pakistan Gets New Party 'National Democratic Movement' To Counter Military Despotism

In a key development on September 1, Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar along with his Pashtun colleagues launched a party called National Democratic Movement (NDM). The aim of the political party is to promote a secular, federal and democratic parliamentary system. Dawar is a leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and has been a member of Pakistan's National Assembly since August 2018.

NDM, which was launched in Peshawar, seeks to 'establish a just, peaceful, tolerant and humane society' wherein citizens enjoy fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, association and protection of the law, a Pakistani newsweekly reported. The leaders of the newly formed party promised to work for provincial autonomy, the supremacy of the parliament, and allocating funds to education, health and human development.

Taking to Twitter, Mohsin Dawar said that the NDM is set to redress grievances of the oppressed from every part of Pakistan & will resist the growing militarisation that is dominating every sphere.

"We believe in providing space for the youth to lead this movement & to steer the country towards equality & progress", he added.

#NationalDemocraticMovement will work towards the estb of a genuine federal parliamentary democracy, where all citizens r equal & exercising their constitutional rights. We stand for peaceful coexistence with other countries & seek an economic policy that is ind & people-centric. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) September 1, 2021

"The Central Organising committee was formed after extensive consultations held over the last few months with inputs from leaders, friends and supporters involved in the process," the newly formed party said on Twitter.

The party manifesto was also announced at the launch.

The manifesto of the #NationalDemocraticMovement has been announced by the Central Organising Committee in the ongoing press conference in Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/23tTGyi8Sw — National Democratic Movement (@NationalDemMovt) September 1, 2021

"The state must provide protection and facilities to all religions and beliefs without prejudice, discrimination or interference," the document reads, as quoted by a local news agency.

NDM aims at Federal structure in Pakistan

The party said that the powers of the state and the government cannot be absolute and should respect the fundamental rights of citizens outlined under the country's Constitution. It also recognises "the historical marginalisation of smaller provinces in the distribution of resources."

"Pakistan is a multinational, multilingual, multicultural and multi-religious country with various units of historical identity and consciousness that must be acknowledged and recognized. Our party will strive to establish a new development agreement between all provinces...the aim of which will be to establish a just system based on equality... and to devise a power-sharing system based on political consensus and a decentralised federal system," the manifesto reads.

Dawar, who hails from Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has time and again accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out violence in the region with impunity.

