Pakistan Girl Tortured By Fellow Female Students For 'refusing To Accept Drugs'; FIR Filed

Three female students of a private school in Pakistan’s Lahore were booked for allegedly torturing a fellow girl, a snippet of which is doing rounds on social media. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the three students from Scarsdale American International School were granted pre-arrest bail by a Lahore sessions court on Saturday.

This comes a day after the victim’s father Imran Younis filed an FIR, alleging that the three suspects violently hit his daughter for refusing to accept drugs. The complainant said that the key suspect was a drug addict who “had offered my daughter a dose of a drug to inhale in the school, which she refused to do, and as a result, she was badly tortured,” adding that one of the girls had a dagger in possession, while another was a boxer who struck his daughter in the face.

Younis also said that one girl kicked his daughter as another attempted to choke her. He also mentioned that the incident left his daughter traumatized and the video going viral on social media only makes the mental trauma much worse than it already is. Younis said that the attack was an act of vengeance after his daughter had filmed her classmates consuming drugs in school.

"Later, she (A) showed me the clip that I shared with the father of that girl (prime suspect)," he said, adding that this made the suspects orchestrate an assault on his daughter. The FIR also included an allegation that the girls involved in the attack had forcibly taken the victim’s gold chain and locket.

On the other hand, Mian Rab Nawaz, the attorney of the suspects, said that the victim was herself addicted to drugs and was pestering his clients to partake in the act. “My clients are being implicated falsely,” the counsel said, adding that his clients were willing to cooperate with the authorities investigating the matter. As the arguments concluded, the judge granted pre-arrest bail to the three female students against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each, while barring law enforcement from taking the petitioners under arrest until the end of this month.