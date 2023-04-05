Pakistan Government Asks Cambridge To Remove Controversial Chapter From Sociology Book

Pakistan's government has written a letter to Cambridge in which they have demanded the removal of objectional content from the O-level sylla­bus being taught in Pakistan. This has been confirmed by the Pakistan government itself, as per the local newspaper. The letter has come in response to the strong protest by Senators who have raised their concerns over a chapter about “same-sex family” in an O-level sociology book. Further, the Senators have termed the content being contrary to Islamic and cultural teachings and values of Pakistani society. While talking about the issue, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain assured: "..... a letter is being written after a calling attention notice was moved by senators Mohsin Aziz and Faisal Saleem Rehman."

Pakistan opposes same-sex marriage

While addressing the concerns over the issue, Senator Mohsin Aziz said, "In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a chapter on ‘same-sex family’ could not even be discussed in the family system." Further, he added, "What kind of education was being imparted to a child, hardly 14, 15, and 16 years of age." Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Saleem has expressed his fears over such content that is "tantamount to eroding the respect of parents and teachers in students". Further, he has strongly advocated for immediate action against it. He has also asked for proper scrutiny of institutions, where such content is being taught and has sought cancellation of their licenses.

However, while addressing the objections of the senators, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the lawmakers that a report on the progress has been made and action taken would be shared with the house. Further, he asserted that the content had nothing to do with Pakistan and its values and culture. “We are immediately writing to Cambridge to either delete the related chapter or we shall not allow such books here. The government will also write to the provinces to take necessary measures in this connection,” said the minister. Under Islam, homosexuality has been forbidden. Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Pakistan Penal Code 1860, which criminalises acts of ‘carnal knowledge against the order of nature’, reported a local newspaper. Hence, any content which highlights homosexuality might face a strong backlash in Pakistan.