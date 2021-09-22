Pakistan Govt Alleges Denying US Permission For Army Base Led To ENG, NZ Cancelling Tours

Pakistan faced a massive jolt after the England cricket team cancelled all matches hosted in Pakistan, citing 'security threats'. Three days ago, the New Zealand cricket team had also announced the cancellation of its Pakistan tour.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the recent tour cancellation, first by England and then the New Zealand cricket board, is due to Pakistan's stance of not allowing American Forces to form military bases in Pakistan.

While addressing a press conference, Chaudhry said, "If nations want to hold their heads high, then there is a price for that and nations pay that. I think Pakistan is ready to deal with any challenge."

Chaudhry was also quoted by Dawn as saying, "If you say "absolutely not," then it has a price and you have to pay it."

'Denying base to US Army led to cricket tour cancellations'

Earlier, in June, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he would "absolutely not" allow any bases or use of its land by the American army for any sort of action inside Afghanistan. Citing the same, Chaudhry said that was the reason the international teams are cancelling their Pakistan tour

The information minister made this statement after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that it was withdrawing both its cricket teams from their Pakistan tour, which was scheduled for November. New Zealand also abandoned their tour to Pakistan, stating "security threat", hours before the first One-Day International match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

"We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."



Terming the entire incident "unfortunate", Chaudhry claimed that the sudden withdrawal by the two teams had incurred losses of "Rs 200 million to Rs 250 million" and the Pakistan cricket board is consulting lawyers regarding possible legal steps against the New Zeland and England cricket boards.

During the press conference, Chaudhry said that "very important" information had been received and he would hold a meeting on the affair with the interior minister. "You will see how all these issues are linked together with the topics of hybrid war and fake news we talk about. How many fake emails and fake threats are created and then how great an outcome they have," he added.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)