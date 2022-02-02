Pakistan Govt Confirms Republic newsbreak On US Pausing Its Terror Diplomat's Appointment

Confirming Republic’s newsbreak, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that its ambassador-designate to the United States, Masood Khan, said that his request is still being processed by the US. The latest development came after Republic reported that Khan’s appointment was blocked by the US over his terror links.

While responding to a question regarding Masood Khan’s appointment, Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said his “agreement is being processed in the US system.” However, Ahmad went on to laud Khan as a “highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy", this despite the damning allegations against him.

In a major humiliation for Pakistan, US Congressman Scott Perry’s letter to US President Joe Biden was accessed. Pakistan’s nominee for ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan is also said to have supported Burhan Wani, who was a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Calling for rejection of his appointment, Perry called Khan an “unscrupulous individual” who called on Washington to free “would-be mass murderer Aafia Siddiqui”.

The US lawmaker noted even though he is encouraged by the State Department placing a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new Ambassador from Pakistan, “a pause is not enough”. Perry added, “I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States”.

In the letter, Perry went on to state that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan’s government's nomination of a “genuine terrorist sympathiser” working to undermine the US and its allies such as India, can only be “described as a breathtaking lack of judgement at best, and a demonstration of Islamabad's unmitigated contempt for the United States at worst”.

Masood Khan was appointed as ambassador to US in November

Pakistan nominated Masood Khan as ambassador to the US in November and he had previously served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva and New York and as ambassador to China. Expecting Khan to replace the outgoing envoy Asad Majeed Khan, the request for appointment of Masood Khan was sent to US State Department in the second week of November, reported Dawn citing a Pakistani diplomat. It is also pertinent to note that State Department normally takes four to six weeks to issue the agreement, which is the approval of a designated diplomat by the receiving country. But for Masood Khan’s case, the US initially paused the process and State Department reportedly requested extra time for his clearance.

