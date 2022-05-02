Pakistan Govt Considering To Quash Ex-PM Sharif's Conviction In Corruption Cases: Report

Pakistan's new government is considering quashing or suspending former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's convictions in corruption charges to give him a chance to present his case again in court, as stated by Pakistani newspaper the Dawn on May 2. The 72-year-old three-time prime minister, who was charged with corruption by the administration of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, left for London in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court gave him a four-week permission to travel overseas for treatment.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was quoted in the Dawn newspaper as saying that both the federal and provincial governments in Punjab had the authority to quash or suspend an accused's sentence and give him a chance to plead his case afresh before a court of law because he had been 'wrongly' sentenced previously in the case. The provisions, he claimed, may be used to bring relief to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and others.

The Interior Minister did state, though, that former PM Nawaz Sharif would decide on his return home depending on his health. Notably, Sharif was deposed from power in 2017 following a Supreme Court ruling against him. In 2018, he was found guilty in two distinct corruption charges. Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfield case for owning property in London, but was released two months later as the court delayed the sentences pending a final decision.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 7 years in prison for corruption in 2018

In December 2018, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption in relation to his family's ownership of steel mills in Saudi Arabia, known as the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. He failed to establish the money trail in both cases for the acquisition of these overseas properties. Sharif was in prison when he was allowed to travel to London for medical treatment for four weeks, but he never returned post the said period.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister had made an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan within four weeks or as soon as he was certified well and fit to travel by doctors, citing his record to face the process of law and justice. He was also granted bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case, where he had been imprisoned for seven years at Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat Prison. Sharif appealed his convictions in the Islamabad High Court, but the hearing was halted after he refused to appear in person despite the court's repeated warnings.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif may be arrested and imprisoned on his return, which is why after PML-N came to power, steps were made to offer him with a way out so that he could return without fear of being imprisoned, according to the publication. Late last month, his brother Shehbaz Sharif's government handed him a new passport with a 10-year validity period, allowing him to return to Pakistan. His party has claimed that he was the victim of a powerful establishment's political vendetta.

Image: PTI