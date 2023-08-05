Pakistan Govt Denies Political Motivation Behind Imran Khan's Arrest, PTI Says Otherwise

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb vehemently denied the allegations that the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was a “politically motivated measure”. The Pakistani minister made it clear that the country’s general election has nothing to do with the cricketer-turned-politician arrest. On Saturday, August 5, a trial court in Islamabad found the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf guilty in the infamous Toshakhana case. The court sentenced Khan to three years in prison and disqualified him from contesting in elections for the next five years.

“Let me make it clear that the entire investigation in the case took place over 12 to 13 months,” Aurangzeb said at a press briefing on Saturday, just hours after Khan’s arrest. The Pakistani politician insisted that Khan was arrested after fulfilling all stages and levels of legal obligations and requirements. “There was no political motive of the government involved behind his arrest,” she added. Aurangzeb noted that out of the 40 hearings conducted in the case, Khan only appeared on three of them and rebuffed the comparison between the arrests of Imran Khan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PTI lambasts Aurangzeb’s proclamation

Meanwhile, Khan’s party condemned the comments made by Aurangzeb in her press briefing. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's reaction to Maryam Aurangzeb's press conference The tails of the Panamanian queen are jumping on the night blood killed by a bigoted judge on the constitution, law and democracy. The stupid maids of the Queen of Panama came out in public with a decision, the real status of their decision and today's decision will be known. In today's judgement of a bigoted and rude judge, the nation is hearing the echo of the London project. The nation knows that today's decision is a desperate attempt to cripple politics and the state in order to put a shameless clown on his feet,” the party wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the statement, the party warned that any attempts to “replace political defeat” with state coercion will only lead to “humiliation”. “This group could not weaken Imran Khan and his party's relationship with the people by the worst revenge and lies of 16 months. Attempts to replace political defeat with state coercion and fascism will only lead to more humiliation for the criminals. The jumping of political tyrants will not turn lies into truth, nor will they gain some acceptance from the people - Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the party concluded.