Pakistan Govt Faces Internal Rebellion; To Move SC Seeking Interpretation Of Article 63-A

The Pakistan Government will file a case in the Supreme Court to seek the interpretation of article 63-A, as the Imran Khan led Govt faces no-confidence motion in the parliament. According to sources, it is learnt, nearly 24 MPs from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rebelled against him.



Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tweeted about filing the case in the Supreme Court, "The government has decided that a reference under Article 186 will be filed in the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Article 63-A. What is the legal status of their vote?," The case seeks to understand the SC's interpretation of article 63-A, which deals with varios aspects of parliamentarians, choosing to vote or abstain from voting in the Parliament and also on the view of the SC on turncoat and bribed Parliamentarians.

Another tweet said, "Will members who change their allegiances for economic gain be disqualified for life or will they be allowed to run for re-election? The Supreme Court will be asked to hear this reference on a daily basis and decide,"

Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

The 24 MPs from PTI, according to PTI parliamentarian Raja Riaz, who is a member of a dissident group, have taken refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad owing to "security concerns" after the police stormed the Parliament lodges on March 11. On the other hand, PTI accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading to win the no-trust motion.

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes. The Government is lacking in numbers with support of just 155 members and thus the support of its allies like MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents is of paramount importance.

The Imran Khan Government is facing massive opposition from across political lines over its mishandling of the economy, foreign policy and faltering misgovernance, etc.