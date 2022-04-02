Pakistan Govt Rakes Up Kashmir Issue, Missile Misfire As Imran Khan's No-trust Vote Nears

In the face of a no-confidence motion, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has once again raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and peddled lies about India and the Narendra Modi government. Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raised concerns over the accidental firing of a supersonic missile into their country earlier this month.

"The recent firing of a supersonic missile by India into Pakistan's territory reflects India's disregard for Pakistan's aviation safety as well as regional peace and stability. This incident is consistent with India's irresponsible conduct. It must be addressed by the international community, including the UNSC," he said.

Further targeting the Indian government, a rattled Qureshi said the "extremist regime in India, which thrives on anti-Muslim hate and hostility with Pakistan and will do anything to retain its predominantly Hindu electoral vote base."

'Restore Article 370,' cries Pakistan Minister

Falsely accusing India of provocation in the sensitive border areas, the Pakistani Minister said the onus was on New Delhi to create a stabilizing environment between the neighbors. Qureshi also demanded that the Modi government reverses its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which guaranteed the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Despite provocation, Pakistan continues to act with maximum restraint and responsibility. It is evident that peace, security, and development in the region hinge on a peaceful and just resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute. India's illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, in IOJ&K accompanied by unabated oppression of Kashmiris have seriously undermined the prospects of peace. The onus remains on India to create an enabling environment," the Pakistani Minister said, having little to no moral ground to speak about human rights himself.

Qureshi's comments regarding India come at a crucial juncture for his government which is staring at a no-confidence motion to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan. The country's National Assembly session for the no-trust vote against Khan will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 11:30 AM, as per Geo News. In his final fight against the motion, the Prime Minister recently claimed that his life was in danger. Earlier, Khan had repeatedly claimed that the no-trust motion against him is part of a foreign-funded conspiracy.