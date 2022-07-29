Pakistan Govt Rules Out Early Polls; Resignation Of 11 MNAs Of Imran Khan's Party Accepted

Rebuffing PTI chairman Imran Khan's demand, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan ruled out the possibility of opting for early general elections. This was decided in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement- an alliance of political parties that are a part of the ruling coalition. Addressing a press conference on Friday night, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that the government will not only complete its tenure but also clean the "mess" left behind by the erstwhile Imran Khan-led government.

The PDM chief revealed, "In today's meeting, it was resolved that the election will be held at its scheduled time. The government will complete its tenure. It is difficult to clean the mess created by three and a half years of the Imran Khan-led government in one year. The election will be conducted as per schedule. In the 5 years thereafter, we will clean the entire mess created by PTI. We will defeat its false narrative". Meanwhile, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of 11 PTI Members of National Assembly. All 131 PTI MNAs had announced en masse resignation on April 11 after Khan's ouster as the PM.

Imran Khan demands early elections

Banking on PTI's return to power in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab, Imran Khan pitched early polls as the only solution to steer the country out of the present political and economic crisis. While PML(N)'s Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the Punjab CM on April 16 after winning 197 votes in the 371-member House- 11 more than the majority mark, this included 25 votes cast by rebel PTI Members of the Provincial Assembly who were subsequently disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On June 30, the Lahore High Court ruled a recount of the votes cast in the CM election after excluding these 25 votes.

This was based on an order passed by Pakistan's Supreme Court in May which ruled that the votes of lawmakers who go against the party line won't be counted. While the Lahore HC directed that a fresh election for the CM's post be held on July 1, the SC postponed it to July 22 citing that the bypoll to 20 vacant seats is scheduled on July 17. In a boost for PTI, the ECP notified 5 MPAs of the party on reserved seats. Moreover, it dealt a huge blow to the ruling coalition by winning 15 out of the 20 seats that went to the polls whereas PML(N) could bag only 4 seats.

In a fresh controversy, Hamza Shehbaz retained his position as the CM on July 22 despite winning only 179 votes even as Pervaiz Elahi- the joint candidate of PTI and PML(Q) received 186 votes. However, the scenario changed dramatically after Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari rejected the votes cast by 10 PML(Q) MPAs thereby giving Shehbaz a slender majority of three votes. The joy of the ruling coalition was short-lived as the Pakistan SC ruled on Tuesday that Mazari's move to disregard the PML(Q) votes was unconstitutional and declared Elahi as the Punjab CM.