Pakistan Govt To Arrest Imran Khan For Conspiracy To Hound Shehbaz Sharif At Medina

Pakistan government on Monday said that they would be arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan for hooliganism and sloganeering against his successor to the post, Shehbaz Sharif. In a statement, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah referred to sloganeering against Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Medina earlier this week and said Imran Khan and his associates would be arrested, mostly after Eid.

'A preplanned conspiracy'

Sanaullah claimed that the April 30 incident at the Holy Mosque was planned in advance and that the perpetrators were provoked. "A group of people led by Aneel Mussarat and Sahibzada Jahangir arrived in Saudi Arabia from the UK for hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, according to the plan", he claimed, following with a question- "Can anyone had ever called for a Chand Raat protest?"

“Do we need evidence following Sheikh Rasheed’s press conference? said the Minister, when asked about the preplanned conspiracy. Sanaullah was referring to a Former Federal Minister's statement right before the incident in which he hinted that 'something would happen' with the Pakistani delegation during their Saudi Arabia visit when they go to pray at the holy sites.

Imran Khan & gang booked

A group of people misbehaved with the Pakistani delegation headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif at Masjid-e-Nabvi when they came to offer prayers. Abuses were hurled by a mob of nearly 30 to 40 persons at Sharif as he can be seen walking in the holy Madina, surrounded by security personnel when at the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister.

As per the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, an FIR has been lodged against the PTI supremo and 150 others, including former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed. The FIR further mentions former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Soori, and Khan's close associates in London, Anil Musarrat and Sahibzada Jehangir, Pakistani officials stated.

Also, the Saudi government has decided to take action against those responsible for the incident, with some people being expelled from the country.