Pakistan Govt To Challenge Oppn Leader Shahbaz Sharif's Bail In Money Laundering Case

As Pakistan counts down to the highly-anticipated no-confidence motion on April 3, the Imran Khan-led government is playing all its cards to prevent its ouster. In its latest move, the Pakistan Government has decided to challenge the bail order of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

The leader, who is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, was released on bail in April 2021 in a money-laundering case. On March 28, Sharif was elected as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate. The announcement was confirmed by the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari.

Charges against Shahbaz Sharif

The PML-N president is facing scores of corruption and money laundering charges against him. In November 2020, Pakistan’s top investigative body Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered an FIR against Shahbaz Sharif, his sons- Hamza and Suleman and others in a multi-billion sugar scam. The leader was charged with money laundering, forgery, criminal breach of trust and cheating of public shareholders. Interestingly, Imran Khan's friend Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were also named as accused in the cases. While Tareen and his son are accused of defrauding and laundering Rs 4.35 billion in the case, Shahbaz and his sons are facing similar charges amounting to Rs 25 billion.

At the time when FIA registered the case, Shahbaz and his son Hamza were in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on judicial remand in another case of money laundering. This case was instituted by Pakistan's anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which arrested Shahbaz Sharif in September 2020 from the Lahore High Court's premises in the Rs 700 crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case. On 14 April 2021, he was released on bail.

With Imran Khan unlikely to pass the no-trust motion despite assurances, Shahbaz Sharif will soon become Pakistan's new Premier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proclaimed. Notably, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) entered a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30. All eyes remain on the April 3 session.

Image: AP