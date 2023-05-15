Pakistan Govt To File Judicial Reference Against Chief Justice Of Supreme Court

The Pakistan government has decided to file a judicial reference against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, claim sources. An all-out war has broken out between the Pakistan government and the country’s Supreme Court as the Pakistan National Assembly approved the resolution against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. The resolution calls for the formation of a five-member committee to prepare and file references against judges of the Supreme Court. Pakistan’s ruling Shehbaz Sharif’s government is launching a crackdown against the Supreme Court “with complete support from law enforcement institutions” following the verdict of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail,” the sources said on May 15. Sharif’s government is slated to file a judicial reference against the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice. PML-N coalition’s legal team is working on the reference that will be tabled in the national assembly soon.

Supreme Court's aggression against Pak govt

Supreme Court’s CJP Umar Ata Bandial was hearing important cases on Monday related to the election delay in the cash-starved country heading a three-member bench, comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar when he asserted that the way political power was being used in the country was worrisome. He noted that the elections were being delayed beyond constitutional limits. CJP Bandial slammed the federal government, saying that they should have come to court on such matter but they didn’t. He derided the violence that was wreaked across the country, which he attributed to the actions of Shehbaz Sharif government.

"The national institutions and assets were being burned. Look outside, the installations are being set on fire," CJP Umar Ata Bandial said, according to Islamabad-based reports.

Shehbaz Sharif's attack on 'biases' of Pak Supreme Court

As Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday questioned the Supreme Court's decision saying that they have demonstrated "double standards" and have led to the death of justice in Pakistan by granting their "ladla" Imran Khan relief. Pakistan’s Supreme Court had labelled Khan’s dramatic arrest as "unlawful" and "invalid" and had ordered his immediate release in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. “When he (Imran) was presented in court yesterday, the CJP said it is good to see you. And, he said this in a case of corruption,” Pakistan’s premier said, challenging the country’s Supreme Court’s order. “If you want to keep favouring this ladla (pampered), then you should also release all the dacoits behind bars in the country. Let this be free for all,” he said while addressing the federal Cabinet on Friday.

Lahore High Court earlier today also granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust case till May 23. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a ruling alliance comprising of at least thirteen political parties, is staging a demonstration against the judiciary, including the Supreme Court, for providing “blanket relief” to Khan. Despite the imposition of Section 144, PML-N activists, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), entered the “Red Zone”.

Following his release, Imran Khan warned in an address that the democracy in Pakistan was “at an all-time low” as he labelled the country’s judiciary as the “only hope”. The latter said, despite the bail the government held him on court premises for at least 3 hours, adding that they want either “I am inside jail or killed”. On May 9, Imran Khan was forcefully taken into custody by Paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which the Supreme Court widely criticised as contempt of the court.