Pakistan Govt To File Review Petition On SC's Verdict On No-confidence In Assembly

A day after the Pakistan Supreme Court announced its verdict, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it will file a review petition in the matter on Friday. The development comes after the incumbent Prime Minister called for an urgent cabinet meeting, in which as per sources, the verdict was discussed elaborately.

"Resignation last option": Minister tells PM Imran Khan

A minister in the cabinet, Sheikh Rashid had advised him to opt for the 'mass resignations' option. This essentially entails all MPs of PTI and its allies including Khan resigning from the National Assembly in order to create pressure on the opposition to hold early elections. The suggestion has come after the apex court has blocked all ways for fresh elections, by restoring the dissolved National Assembly and reinstating the cabinet.

"If someone feels that we are going to give up, this is not true. We will fight against these thieves and robbers till the last breath of our lives. We will fight in every neighbourhood and colony, " Rashid was quoted as saying. The Minister added, "I told Imran Khan yesterday and will tell him today also- resignation is our last option. Because the nation can't function with these thieves."

Imran Khan & team clean-bowled by Supreme Court

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Furthermore, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void."

Moreover, it directed Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session for the vote of no-confidence latest by 10.30 am on Saturday. Plugging every possible loophole, it also specified that the "session cannot be adjourned" until the election for the new Prime Minister is conducted in the scenario that the opposition wins the no-trust motion.