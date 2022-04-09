Pakistan Govt To File Review Petition On SC's Verdict On Second No-trust Vote In Assembly

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan will file a review petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the decision regarding the verdict on the dismissal of the no-trust vote and dissolution of the Assembly. The development comes following Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to his nation on Friday. The decision to file the review petition was taken after the incumbent Prime Minister called for an urgent cabinet meeting, in which as per sources, the verdict was discussed elaborately.

'Sad with Supreme Court's verdict', says Imran Khan

During his address to the nation on Friday, Imran Khan said that he was sad about the Supreme Court's verdict on the dismissal of the no-trust vote and dissolution of the Assembly. "I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it...The court should have at least taken suo motu action," Khan said, adding that he respects the SC and judiciary but the court should have looked at the threat letter.

He further complained that the top court did not take the "threat letter" seriously as it should have been taken. The Prime Minister alleged that some of his people were meeting with American diplomats for the last four months and "were saying that no-confidence is coming against Imran Khan."

Supreme quashes dismissal of the no-confidence motion

After five days of the hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the following dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Furthermore, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void."