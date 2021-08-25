Pakistan Hands Over List Of Terrorists To Taliban, Seeks Action Against TPP: Reports

Pakistan has reportedly given a list of most-wanted terrorists connected with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who are functioning out of Afghanistan, to the Taliban.

According to The Express Tribune, after the Taliban seized power of Kabul last weekend, Pakistan handed out the details to Taliban commander Haibatullah Akhundzada, who established a three-member committee to look into Pakistan's claims of the TTP exploiting Afghanistan to plan cross-border terrorist strikes.

Special council for anti-Pakistan terrorists

As per The Express Tribune, Islamabad is demanding action against TTP terrorists. The report said that TTP members have already begun negotiations with the militant organisation. The report quoted a Pakistani official as saying, “We have taken up the issue with them (Taliban). We have given them a list of wanted TTP terrorists operating from Afghanistan."

The official was further quoted as saying that Pakistan anticipates the Taliban to act against the TTP. Despite the official's refusal to release the list, it is supposed that Pakistan has been pursuing to take action against the TTP head and other key commanders.

The Voice of America quoted sources as saying that the Taliban has established a special council for anti-Pakistan terrorists to end violence against the nearby nation and to send them to their homes all across the borderline. Citing sources in Islamabad, the report added that the committee had cautioned TTP commanders to resolve their differences with Pakistan and repatriate to the nation with their families in return for a prospective pardon from the Pakistani government.

Reports have also suggested a possibility of Pakistan not agreeing to any TTP requests, stressing that the amnesty will be granted in accordance with the country's laws and constitution, which will compel the terrorists to relinquish their weaponry.

As per the Taliban-US Doha agreement signed in February 2020, the organisation cannot allow provincial or transnational militant groups to utilise Afghan land to pose a danger to world security.

Taliban says TTP will have no foothold in Afghanistan

On the other hand, the Taliban has said that no terrorist actions will be carried out on Afghan land. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman in Afghanistan, was quoted by ANI as saying, “This concern is legitimate, and our policy is clear that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against any neighbouring country, including Pakistan. So, they should not have any concern."

Shaheen went on to say that the TTP, as well as any other terrorist organisations, would have no foothold in the nation and added that he is sending a clear message to everyone.

Ever since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, there have been rising fears that organisations like the outlawed TTP may be strengthened as a result of the military conflict in the land. TTP leaders made a statement praising the Taliban for their win and pledging fresh devotion to Akhunszada.

According to ANI, there are multiple reports that suggest that the Taliban have freed a number of TTP militants, including the former deputy leader Maulvi Faqir Muhammad.