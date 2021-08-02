Pakistan Has 'no Capacity' To Take More Afghan Refugees: Pak Security Adviser

Pakistan cannot bear the burden of taking more Afghan refugees as it has reached its maximum limits, Pakistani National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said Sunday, addressing a press conference in Washington, DC. The former is on a visit to the United States to hold talks about Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic had earlier scrambled to deploy its army troops on the front line position citing the threat of violence, uncontrollable refugee influx, and ‘worsening’ volatile border situation. The army troops replaced the paramilitary, Frontier Constabulary, (FC), Levies Force, Rangers, and other forces along the Pak-Afghan border.

Speaking at a news conference on July 31, Pakistani National Security Adviser Yusuf said, "Safe zones should be established within Afghanistan for the refugees. Unfortunately, Afghan soil has been used for activities against Pakistan in the past”. He added that Pakistan cannot bear the burden of hosting Afghan migrants anymore, according to the agency reports. Furthermore, Yusuf stressed that Pakistan and the United States need to “work together” to tackle the security concerns on the porous Afghan borders, many of which fell under the control of the Taliban after the US-led coalition troops exited the conflict-ridden territory.

Pakistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier last week told reporters in Pakistan’s Multan that the country has taken more than three million Afghan refugees and had no capacity to allow more. Qureshi had expressed worry and alarm saying that the refugee influx was a threat to the security of Pakistan as “miscreants may attempt to enter” due to the recent border spillover. "Our first attempt to deal with the situation will be to try and have Afghan refugees stay in Afghanistan," he said in televised remarks.

Pak army fences 90% boundary amid refugee spillover; struggles to contain influx

As the Taliban terror group continues to capture key Afghan borders, escalating violence and security concerns, several Afghans are trying to flee into neighbouring Pakistan. Imran Khan government had earlier expressed concern saying that at least half of those Afghans were undocumented. Refugees are reportedly entering the country via two key border crossings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan’s military and the Frontier Constabulary fenced off 90 per cent of the boundary last week. But as the border tension for Pakistan continues, Pakistan PM Imran Khan told the press that it has asked the Taliban to negotiate with the US and end the territorial chaos.