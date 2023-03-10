Pakistan 'has Not Made Final Decisions' On Attending SCO Foreign Ministers Meet In India

On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan said that they have not yet decided upon the visit of its Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardaru Bhutto to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting which is scheduled to take place in Goa in May this year. Pak Officials said that the administration has not taken any final decision on attending the meeting in-person.

India which currently holds the chair of the eight-nation SCO has invited Foreign Ministers of all the SCO countries including Pakistan and China, for the May meeting.

Briefing the media, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "Regarding participation in the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, as I have said earlier, the matter is under consideration and as and when this decision is taken, we will share it with everyone. Now, regarding the in-person participation that you have asked about, at this stage we do not have final decisions. When these decisions will be taken, we will share them with you. It is a bit early for me to speculate on these meetings."

Interestingly, if the Pakistani FM attends the meeting in person, it will be the first such visit from Islamabad to India since 2011.

Pakistan's Chief Justice to skip SCO meeting hosted by India

Baloch on Thursday also announced that Pakistan's Chief Justice will skip the meeting of Chief Justices of SCO which will begin in New Delhi on March 10.

Notably, our neighbour-- Pakistan, is the only country that will be skipping the SCO Chief Justices meeting hosted by India. All the other SCO members will be attending the meeting person.

"Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts scheduled from 10-12 March, 2023. He has accordingly conveyed his regrets to his Indian counterpart, who is the current chair/host of the meeting," Baloch said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)