'Pakistan Heading For A Big Churn', Says Maj Gen GD Bakshi On Pak's Army Chief Appointment

Pakistan's Prime Shehbaaz Sharif has appointed Lt Gen Asim Munir as the nation's new army chief. Major General GD Bakshi said that Lt Gen Asim Munir was selected by Shehbaaz Sharif from the list of 6 choices that were offered to the Pakistani PM by the Army. GD Bakshi added that although the Pakistani government is attempting to portray this as a non-political decision it will be perceived as a political decision.

"The present government was very keen to get a chief of its own choice and they have tried to make it sound non-controversial but I mean the list has been given to them by the army. They do not have the political heft to be able to have a showdown with the army on this. They have signed on the dotted line," he said.

GD Bakshi further said that the fact that the army offered a list of 6 candidates from which Shehbaaz Sharif had to choose, reflects that Pakistan's army is running the show. Out of all the 6 choices, Asim Munir was the most senior candidate and Shehbaaz Sharif has followed the principle of seniority.

Army will ride this out, says GD Bakshi

He added that Imran Khan will be "unhappy" with the decision as he did not want Pakistan's government to appoint a new army chief until the next general elections, because he thought he would be able to return as prime minister and then decide who the army chief should be. "For the first time we have seen the army come under pressure from a local politician," he said, adding that "Pakistan is headed for a big churn..he has managed to rattle the army, the army is on the backfoot but the army is too deeply entrenched in Pakistan to be swayed by any single politician..they will ride out the storm". GD Bakshi said that in all the clashes between the army and civilian, "civilian has come to grief. Bhutto was hanged, his daughter was assassinated, Nawaz Sharif was exiled and jailed."