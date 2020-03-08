The Debate
Pakistan: Heavy Rains Claim At Least 20 Lives, Dozens Injured

Pakistan News

Incessant rains in Pakistan claimed lives of at least 20 people in Pakistan and left dozens more injured and resulted in collapsing of several homes.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Incessant rains in Pakistan claimed lives of at least 20 people and left dozens more injured and resulted in collapsing of several homes. As per the reports, heavy rains lashed stretches of the country near the Afghan border since March 5. Local relief official Taimur Ali reportedly said that fourteen children and three women were killed in "rain-related incidents" in northwest  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

READ: Mud Houses Collapse In Heavy Rains Killing 17 In NW Pakistan

Five children killed

The National Disaster Management Authority reported the deaths and in addition reportedly said that three more people had died in southwest Balochistan province. According to the reports, five children were killed when the roof of their home collapsed in northern Dargai town. Officials reportedly said that the heavy rains ravaged another 51 houses and snowfall encroached several roads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

READ: Death Toll In Pakistan Building Collapse Rises To 18

According to the Met Department, the weather is expected to get more worse in the coming days. The kutcha houses across the country, particularly in rural areas, are at a greater of collapse during the annual spring rains. Heavy rains, avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather killed more than 130 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in January. 

READ: Delhi Receives Heavy Rains, Highest In 24 Hr In March Since 2015

READ: Hazardous Toxic Foam Reappears On The Surface Of Yamuna In Delhi; Froths Up Amid Rains

First Published:
COMMENT
