Pakistan: Heavy Rains Claim At Least 20 Lives, Dozens Injured

Incessant rains in Pakistan claimed lives of at least 20 people and left dozens more injured and resulted in collapsing of several homes. As per the reports, heavy rains lashed stretches of the country near the Afghan border since March 5. Local relief official Taimur Ali reportedly said that fourteen children and three women were killed in "rain-related incidents" in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Another Strong #WD expected to effect Pakistan from Coming Tuesda. This time the Core of the Western Disturbance, Western low will hit Southern Punjab so again Servere thunderstorms will develop in Punjab & Kpk. Northern Sindh will also see some rains. Hit\miss chances for Khi! pic.twitter.com/R0uyjsBRaQ — The Pakistan Weather (@ThePakistanWea1) March 6, 2020

Five children killed

The National Disaster Management Authority reported the deaths and in addition reportedly said that three more people had died in southwest Balochistan province. According to the reports, five children were killed when the roof of their home collapsed in northern Dargai town. Officials reportedly said that the heavy rains ravaged another 51 houses and snowfall encroached several roads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Terribly saddened by the deadly consequences of heavy rains in KP. Our condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims. 🇨🇵🇵🇰 #France #Pakistan — France in Pakistan (@FranceinPak) March 7, 2020

#ClimateLens: More than 3,000 lakes have been created as a result of melting glaciers in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions of #Pakistan. Around 33 are considered hazardous, putting some 7.1 million people at risk from glacial lake outburst floods. 📷@UNDP pic.twitter.com/SVxVKYYSAr — UNDP Climate (@UNDPClimate) March 6, 2020

According to the Met Department, the weather is expected to get more worse in the coming days. The kutcha houses across the country, particularly in rural areas, are at a greater of collapse during the annual spring rains. Heavy rains, avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather killed more than 130 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in January.

