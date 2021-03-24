Pakistan High Commission Bats For Peace Talks For Good Relations; No Word On Terrorism

The Chargé d'affaires (ambassador's deputy) of Pakistan Aftab Hasan on Tuesday said that "Pakistan wants to have good relations with its neighbours (India)." The acting head of Pakistan High Commission, Hasan pointed out that the long-running dispute between his country and India on Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved through talks.



"Good relations between India and Pakistan are only possible when talks are conducted with peace, for it to prevail. Issues must be resolved via dialogue especially that of J&K which has been going on for 70 years now," he added.

The pact signed by India and Pak for ceasefire in the Valley

Hasan's statement comes weeks after the governments of India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on January 25, over the ceasefire violations that have jolted the Valley in the past few years. It has been nearly four weeks since Jura, a small village closest to human vicinity near the Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed silence, as there are no explosions or sounds of rounds fired by the guns of military troops.



The armies of India and Pakistan after talks with their respective governments had observed that over 70 people succumbed to ceasefire violations, in the Valley, in 2020. The pact was signed amid appeals made by former J&K chief ministers Farrooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who urged the Indian government to hold talks with Pakistan, to establish peace in the Valley, further stopping the violence that the ministers said had killed enough Kashmiris to date.

The statement

An excerpt from the joint statement issued by India and Pakistan read “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two [Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan] agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.” READ | Mehbooba Mufti echoes Pak Gen Bajwa; says 'No peace without solving Kashmir issue'

Moreover, talks on the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 are underway between India and Pakistan with the latter's delegation who arrived in India on Monday.

