Pakistan: High Court Orders Release Of Ex-minister Mazari, Asks Govt For Judicial Inquiry

A day after the detention of Shireen Mazari, former Pakistan's federal minister for Human Rights, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release and also directed the government to initiate a judicial investigation into her arrest. After being charged under a property case in Pakistan's Dera Ghazi (DG), Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was apprehended from outside her house on May 21. The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who ordered the authorities to free Mazari immediately and instructed the government to form a judicial panel to investigate her contentious detention, ANI reported, citing ARY News.

According to reports, Mazari's detention was found unconstitutional by the court, and the government was ordered to submit Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the judicial commission before the Islamabad High Court. Meanwhile, the IHC Chief Justice also directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) of Islamabad to transport Mazari to her residence and also to make proper security arrangements for her. Besides, the authorities were also instructed by the court to return the former minister's mobile phone and other belongings.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari thanks Islamabad High court

Meanwhile, the PTI leader also released a video message after her release and thanked the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High court for taking a prompt sou-moto cognizance of her case. "I thank all those people who supported me throughout my illegal detention. I was illegally detained by the Punjab anti-corruption bureau with the help of the Kausar police station. The government-backed authorities are mistaken if they think that they can threaten us with such acts. I also thank almighty that I returned home safely," she stated in the video message released on PTI's official Twitter account.

Mazari has been critical of Sharif’s government on Twitter

Former Communications Minister, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif-led government has been politically targeting Mazari under the guise of a land dispute dating back to 1972. Notably, Mazari has been constantly attacking the Pakistani government on Twitter since Imran Khan's government was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

In protest, parliamentarians from Khan's party also resigned from the lower house of the National Assembly, and Khan is rallying people at public rallies across the country to pressure the government into calling an early election.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @PTIofficial/TwitterANI)