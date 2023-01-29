Pakistan Hikes Fuel Price By Rs 35, Its Finance Minister Calls It 'minimum' Increase

As cash-strapped Pakistan struggles to survive the looming economic and financial crisis, Shehbaz Sharif's government announced a hike in the petrol and diesel prices by Pakistan rupees (PKR) 35 per litre. Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, made an official announcement during a television address Saturday, saying that the increase in the prices of oil and petrol is "minimum" and came into full effect on January 29, 11 a.m., Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn reported, according to ANI.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dar said the newly raised prices of petrol and diesel are PKR 249.80 per litre and PKR 262.80 per litre respectively, creating a frenzy among Pakistani citizens.

"We have decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 35. The price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been increased by Rs 18," tweeted Pakistan's Finance minister. "Govt announced new prices of Petroleum Products with effect from 11.00 hrs, 29 Jan 2023. High-Speed Diesel-Rs 262.80 per litre MS Petrol --Rs 249.80 per litre Kerosene Oil -Rs 189.83 per litre Light Diesel Oil - Rs 187 per litre," he went on to add.

Instructions of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: Dar

Pakistan Finance Minister Dar further noted that the decision to hike the prices of petrol and diesel was made in accordance with the instructions given by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee last week, the rates of petrol and diesel have gone up, justified the Finance Minister. Pakistan has drained its monetary reserves and the stabilising reserves will require 25% import compression and at least 70% rollover on the $5 billion due.

Dar said that the Pakistani government tried to keep the price of petrol stagnant and did not hike it since October. There have also been speculations about the critical shortage of petrol supplies in Pakistan, leading to chaos and long queues at petrol pumps in many parts. Dar acknowledged that he received reports of "artificial shortages in the market", adding that rumours were also circulating that the price of petrol is expected to increase by Rs 45 to Rs 80 effective February 1.

"The Pakistani rupee saw devaluation last week, and now we are seeing an 11 per cent increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market," Dawn quoted Ishaq Dar as saying, as per ANI. "Despite international prices and rupee devaluation, on directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we have decided to increase the minimum price of these four products," he added.

"We saw a report on social media that oil prices will go up due to the surge in the dollar's value and international petroleum rates," a panicked Pakistan citizens, Hassan, who was waiting for long hours in a queue at a petrol pump, told Dawn. Pakistan's Geo News confirmed that there was critical shortages of fuel in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Faisalabad regions of Pakistan. "Petrol was available at only 20 percent of the petrol pumps in Gujranwala," the outlet further added.