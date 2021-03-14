Pakistan: Hindu Community Pardons Mob Accused Of Vandalising, Burning Century-old Temple

The Hindu community in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has pardoned the mob who demolished a century-old temple last year. According to PTI, members of the persecuted Hindu community in Pakistan, in an outside-court settlement with Muslim clerics, agreed to pardon the mob accused of vandalising the temple. Muslim clerics have reportedly promised to protect the constitutional rights of the Hindu community and provide full protection from any such attack in the future.

The so-called reconciliation meeting was held on Saturday, where both parties agreed to send a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, requesting the release of all the accused. As per the report, the accused have apologised to the Hindu community for the temple attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa temple demolition

A group of riotous mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 30. The mob was allegedly led by local clerics and members of the radical Ismalist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, who vandalised the temple and set it on fire after the local administration gave permission to extend the boundary of the worship place as part of a renovation plan.

Local media and several eyewitnesses had reported at the time that the police officers watched in silence as the mob destroyed the temple chanting “Allah-o-Akbar”. The incident garnered a lot of attention as the temple is located in the region, which is currently governed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party. The law enforcement swung into action and arrested the accused, who participated in the unlawful act last December. However, it now seems that all perpetrators will be let loose because of the recent reconciliation between the Hindus and Muslim clerics.