Pakistan Hits Back At Biden 'over Dangerous Nation' Remark; 'trying To Distract From...'

Claiming that Joe Biden "should worry about his own seat instead of uttering careless words", Pakistan has strongly reacted to the US President’s critical statement describing Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations".

US President Joe Biden described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world which holds "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

With his approval ratings going down , Biden should worry about his own seat instead of uttering careless words like these. Pakistan nuclear assets are much safer than US itself. pic.twitter.com/xflL5MUfkO — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) October 15, 2022

In response to Biden’s remarks, Pakistan’s former Minister of Information Technology and Ex Focal Person (Digital Media) to Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Arslan Khalid, tweeted, “With his approval ratings going down, Biden should worry about his own seat instead of uttering careless words like these. Pakistan nuclear assets are much safer than US itself.”

In his criticism, Khalid while referring to previous statements from former US President Donald Trump, stressed, “Trump had made 3 tweets against Pakistan, on which then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan showed a mirror to Trump through 4 tweets. After that, Trump never spoke against Pakistan. Pakistan's response to Biden's anti-Pakistan statement today has not yet come.”

US statement prompts criticism from Pakistan

Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, a senior member of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf and the country’s former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also took a dig at Biden on Twitter.

Chaudhry tweeted, “A few days ago, the revelation about Saudi Arabia and now the irresponsible statement about Pakistan seems like President Biden wants to distract from his declining reputation among the American people. The leadership may be weak but the people are not.”

The former Information and Broadcasting Minister also rounded up Biden’s previous statement regarding Saudi Arabia following the decision by OPEC+ to cut the oil production quota by 2 million barrels per day, as November’s congressional elections approach in the US.

Following the development, the US made its discontent with the decision clear revealing that it was reviewing a “number of response options” available against Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the drama unfolded following the statement by Biden at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles, where he labelled Pakistan “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”. The US President additionally berated both Russia and China during his address.

Islamabad’s history of nuclear threats

Pakistan has had an extensive history of issuing careless nuclear threats to its neighbours, especially India. Pakistan’s former Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in August 2020 claimed that the country was capable of targeting India with a precision nuclear bomb in a war-like scenario.

Moreover, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan made similar remarks in August 2019 while addressing the 'Kashmir Hour' rally, "The world should know that when two nuclear countries face off, the whole world will be harmed.”

Khan reiterated his claims of a nuclear war with India in September 2019, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.