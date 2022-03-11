Pakistan: Huge Drama As Police Arrest Oppn MPs Ahead Of No-trust Motion Against Imran Khan

In a big controversy ahead of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, the Islamabad Police arrested opposition parliamentarians on Thursday night. After members of Ansarul Islam, a uniformed volunteer force of key opposition party Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) entered the Parliament Lodges to "protect" the MPs, the police forcibly entered the premises. While JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the Ansarul Islam had arrived to ensure that parliamentarians are not "kidnapped", Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid insisted that action will be taken against the private militia.

The opposition accused the police of not only physically manhandling elected representatives but also taking 19 persons into custody including two JUI-F parliamentarians- Salahuddin Ayubi and Maulana Jamal-ud-Din. In response, Maulana Fazlur Rehman threatened to give a call for street protests if the aforesaid party leaders are not released by Friday morning. Reacting to this incident, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif dubbed it as "proof" of Imran Khan's defeat before the no-confidence motion.

Watch the video of the ruckus here:

کیوں ڈراتے ہو زنداں کی دیوار سے

ظلم کی بات کو جہل کی رات کو

میں نہیں مانتا میں نہیں جانتا pic.twitter.com/fbUAzy2UL4 — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) March 10, 2022

Imran Khan on the way out?

On Tuesday, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. On the other hand, there is a possibility that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML(N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election. Furthermore, the former close aide of the Pakistan PM- Jahangir Tareen has formed his own pressure group comprising numerous PTI parliamentarians which might play a key role in determining the result of the no-confidence motion. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.