Pak Human Rights Commission Condemns Arrest Of Protesters Demanding Pashteen's Release

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday, despised the Islamabad police for arresting protestors demanding the release of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen who was detained on Monday. The Commission said that the civil society activists & political workers were exercising their Constitutional rights by conducting peaceful protests.

The Human Rights Commission further advised the authorities to refrain from high-handedness and respect citizens' rights.

HRCP deplores the police crackdown on peaceful civil society activists & political workers in Islamabad, demanding the release of detained #PTM leader #ManzoorPashteen. The authorities must refrain from high-handedness and respect citizens' rights as enshrined in the Constitution — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) January 28, 2020

Arrest of protestors demanding Pashteen's release

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar was taken into custody on Tuesday in Islamabad, Kohsar Police Station House Officer (SHO) told the local media.

SHO said that 15 workers of PTM, including Dawar, had been arrested from the National Press Club in Islamabad, while they were demonstrating against the group's chief Manzoor Pashteen's arrest.

The number of arrested demonstrators can be higher as many protesters were taken to police stations in Islamabad. A large number of supporters and PTM workers had attended the protest, including politicians Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar.

Worldwide PTM protests

The PTM announced protests across the world after its leader Manzoor Pashteen was arrested on Monday. According to the PTM, rallies are being organized in countries such as the US, Afghanistan, and Belgium. Besides this, major cities of Pakistan such as Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Mardan, Peshawar also witnessed protests.

On Monday, a local court in Peshawar sent Manzoor to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been booked under stringent provisions such as sedition. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Balochistan ahead of the protests.

