'Gwadar ko Huqooq Do Tehreek' Pakistan: Hundreds Of Women Rally Against Govt In Fight For Basic Amenities In Gwador

Hundreds of women in Pakistan’s Balochistan province took to the streets to call for their rights, in what was later termed as a “historic rally.”

Hundreds of women in Pakistan’s Balochistan province took to the streets to call for their rights, in what was later termed as a “historic rally.” According to a report by Dawn, the rally commenced from the Al Johar Public School and went on till Marine Drive in the port city of Gwadar. The massive was called Gwadar ko Huqooq Do Tehreek which translates to Movement for Gwadar Rights. 

Chanting slogans and raising posters, the women asserted that the breadwinners in their homes were out of jobs. They demanded the administration to end illegal fishing trawlers and lift trade restrictions with Iran. It is worth mentioning that both the Islamic Republics inked a free trade agreement earlier this month which would be implemented for three months. 

Leader of the rally, the secretary of general of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Balochistan Chapter Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch said that the gathering was a testament to the fact that every citizen of the country had mobilised for their basic rights. Meanwhile, activist Jibran Nasir said that all the women had one demand- to provide the Makran area with basic “amenities like potable and clean water”. Geographically, Makran is a semi-desert coastal strip and has been subjected to a water crisis. 

Gwadar residents protest against CPEC project

Last week, discreet protests erupted in its port city of Gwadar on the southwestern coast of Balochistan against the ongoing Chinese investments on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, ANI reported. Pakistanis shouted the anti-China and anti-Imran Khan slogans as they condemned the Pakistani Prime Minister-led government for allowing $60 billion worth of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as they argued that the initiative will strip them of their livelihood and create the acute shortage of electricity and water within the region. Local fishermen also protested against belligerent acts of Chinese trawlers that devoid them of fishing. Protests, organised by the political parties, civil rights activists, fishermen, have been ongoing for weeks at the Y Chowk on Port Road in Gwadar, a coastal town in the restive Southwest Balochistan province of Pakistan.  

