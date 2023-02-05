Last Updated:

Pakistan: IMF Unveils New Measures Ahead Of Policy-level Talks; Sharif Says 'tough Times'

Zaini Majeed
IMF

IMAGE: AP


International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday unveiled tough measures comprising at least nine tables with macroeconomic and fiscal framework ahead of the policy-level talks with Pakistan next week. The Washington-based lender and cash-strapped Pakistan, whose economy is in dire straits, completed the first rounds of talks over the balance of payments crisis to service the neighbouring country's high levels of external debt.

Both parties are expected to ink a staff-level agreement upon reaching a consensus on the IMF's terms that Islamabad is calling ‘beyond imagination.’ Discussions between the IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability are ongoing for the FY23 budget.

There are 'tough times' ahead: Pakistan PM

Pakistan heavily revised its macroeconomic framework to meet the demands of the foreign lender, but the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that there are “tough times" awaiting the country, according to GeoTV. As it continues to battle unprecedented economic fallout, Pakistan is hoping to restore the stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout. This comes as Pakistan's real GDP growth is projected to go down from 5% to 1.5% to 2% and inflation will soar by 12.5% to 29% in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

“As I’m speaking, the IMF delegation is in Islamabad and definitely giving a tough time to the finance minister and his team,” Sharif reportedly said in a speech Friday in the city of Peshawar. 

In order to avoid defaulting, Islamabad is seeking approval of an estimated $1.1 billion from the IMF as part of a $6 billion bailout package during the negotiations that were revived on January 31. IMF, although, is presenting difficult conditions to release the next installment for the loan package for Pakistan. 

Here are the conditions laid down by the IMF for loans to Pakistan: 

  • Cut in defense budget gradually
  • Declare assets of civil and military servants of Grades 17 to 22
  • Rs 20 to 30 billion advance tax on immovable properties' sales and purchase
  • Slash the defense budget
  • FBR issuing the SRO for assets declaration of civil-military servants from BPS 17-22
  • 3% flood levy to generate Rs 20 billion and hike on federal excise duty on sugary drinks 
  • Generation of Rs 20 billion by taxes on banks’ foreign exchange income
  • Hike in the excise duty for generating Rs 25-30 billion
  • Capital value tax on imported as well as locally assembled vehicles to generate Rs 10 billion
  • Withholding the taxes on bank transactions of non-filers to generate Rs 45 billion
