Pakistan: IMF Unveils New Measures Ahead Of Policy-level Talks; Sharif Says 'tough Times'

International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday unveiled tough measures comprising at least nine tables with macroeconomic and fiscal framework ahead of the policy-level talks with Pakistan next week. The Washington-based lender and cash-strapped Pakistan, whose economy is in dire straits, completed the first rounds of talks over the balance of payments crisis to service the neighbouring country's high levels of external debt.

Both parties are expected to ink a staff-level agreement upon reaching a consensus on the IMF's terms that Islamabad is calling ‘beyond imagination.’ Discussions between the IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability are ongoing for the FY23 budget.

There are 'tough times' ahead: Pakistan PM

Pakistan heavily revised its macroeconomic framework to meet the demands of the foreign lender, but the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that there are “tough times" awaiting the country, according to GeoTV. As it continues to battle unprecedented economic fallout, Pakistan is hoping to restore the stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout. This comes as Pakistan's real GDP growth is projected to go down from 5% to 1.5% to 2% and inflation will soar by 12.5% to 29% in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

“As I’m speaking, the IMF delegation is in Islamabad and definitely giving a tough time to the finance minister and his team,” Sharif reportedly said in a speech Friday in the city of Peshawar.

In order to avoid defaulting, Islamabad is seeking approval of an estimated $1.1 billion from the IMF as part of a $6 billion bailout package during the negotiations that were revived on January 31. IMF, although, is presenting difficult conditions to release the next installment for the loan package for Pakistan.

Here are the conditions laid down by the IMF for loans to Pakistan: