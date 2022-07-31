Pakistan: Imports Shrink By Third In July; Restrictions Helped Rupee Stabilise, Says FM

Pakistan's finance minister on Sunday, July 31, declared that the Shehbaz Sharif government is committed to lowering the country’s current account deficit in an effort to tackle the rising economic turmoil. In an attempt to transform Pakistan’s current account deficit into a surplus, the government of Pakistan has sworn to take efforts to boost the exports of goods, finance minister Miftah Ismail stressed, according to Islamabad's Bol News.

Imports cut to alleviate growing pressure on Pakistan rupee

At the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting, the finance ministry of Pakistan agreed to lift the import restriction on luxury goods. However, Pakistan's prime minister and cabinet are yet to give formal consent to the policy. The restrictions on the import of fully assembled (CBU) cars, mobile phones, and household appliances will continue to be in effect, the finance ministry of Pakistan stressed.

In the upcoming weeks, these actions will alleviate the growing pressure on the Pakistani rupee, Ismail iterated. The imports of goods in Pakistan shrunk by a third in the month of July after the country's finance ministry imposed a ban on import of the non-essential items. It remains unclear how Pakistan plans to fulfill the demand for these items. Ismail, however, clarified that the move had improved the trade situation and reduced the pressure on the currency.

The cash-strapped Pakistan is on the verge of recession and might witness a serious economic fallout as its foreign exchange reserves have depleted fast due to the rising external debt servicing, Dawn newspaper reported. Pakistan's external debt servicing rose to USD 10.886 billion in the first three quarters of 2021-22 compared to USD 13.38 billion in the entire FY21. It was just USD 1.653 billion in 1QFY22 against USD 3.51 billion in the first quarter of 2020-21, but it jumped to USD 4.357 billion in 2QFY22 and to USD 4.875 billion in 3QFY22, according to the paper.

“The increasing size of the external debt servicing in each quarter indicates the government has been borrowing dollars at higher commercial rates to meet its foreign debt repayment obligations,” the report stressed.

Pakistan had turned to China for loans that its ally Beijing had agreed to roll over before the ouster of the previous PTI government. The latter, however, approved it two months after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration was sworn into office. Pakistan's energy crisis is also expected to worsen "over the next several weeks" as the country struggles to obtain liquified natural gas (LNG) at an affordable price. Musadik Malik, Pakistan's State Minister for Petroleum, said that the country has not been able to find a bidder for LNG slots.