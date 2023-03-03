Pakistan Imposes Electricity Surcharge From Next Fiscal Year; Bows To One More IMF Demand

Pakistan Prime Minister-led Shebaz Sharif government on Friday bowed to one more demand of the International Monetary Fund [IMF] and hiked the surcharge of up to PKR 3.23 per unit on electricity consumers, effective July 1, Islamabad-based newspaper Dawn reported. Sharif-led administration's decision was aimed at securing an estimated PKR 335 billion in revenue over the next fiscal year to mitigate the economic ripples, as cash-strapped Pakistan roils under a disastrous financial crisis. The newly announced electricity surcharge would help Sharif's government to finance the power sector's debt and liabilities.

The electricity surcharge measure was announced just a day after Pakistan's central bank raised its key interest rate by 300 basis points, exceeding far more than the investors' expectations.

Tariffs hiked by PKR 1.56 per unit

Pakistan's government ordered the "Karachi power utility to raise the tariff by PKR 1.56 per unit in the current month and then another PKR 6.11 per unit in April and May," the paper reported. Sharif's administration justified the hike by saying that the uniform electricity rates are, in fact, at par with other distribution companies in Pakistan. The government in Pakistan is planning to pay off an estimated PKR 800 billion debt mounted with Power Holding Private Limited. The drastic measure was taken as Sharif's led administration is attempting to avert the country from plunging into the dark.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Pakistan cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. "Electricity surcharge for the financial year 2024 will cover Pakistan government's obligations towards products," officials were reported agreeing at the cabinet meeting. "These charges for FY24 will also be applied to K-Electric consumers to maintain uniform tariff across the country," the statement further noted. Darr also reportedly held consultations about hiking the electricity rates for commercial consumers during peak hours post-8 pm in the night for conservation of energy across the country.

ECC also “approved the proposal (of the power division) regarding the enhancement of surcharge for the financial year 2024 to cover federal government obligations towards power producers” Pakistan based newspaper Dawn quoted a senior electricity official as saying.

The government in Islamabad is empowered under the Nepra law to “collect surcharges from the consumers for the fulfillment of any financial obligation of the federal government with respect to electric power services within the bracket of 10pc of the aggregate revenue requirement of all electricity suppliers,'' Pakistan's electricity division noted, as per Dawn. The Pakistani Foreign Minister also approved 5 billion Pakistani rupees under the Ramadan relief package for Utility Stores, and a 3,900 per 40kg uniform minimum procurement price for wheat. A waiver of storage charges on cargoes that are in line waiting due to the backlog at the ports owing to credit issues was also approved, according to Dawn.