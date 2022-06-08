Pakistan: Imran Khan Accuses PML-N Of 'trying To Put' Him Behind Bars On Malicious Charges

As the political turmoil in Islamabad continues to boil, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that his successor Shehbaz Sharif's administration is attempting to press "false" charges against him. The chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) further claimed that his party will not douse the moment for "real freedom" unless there was a decision over fresh elections. It is pertinent to mention that Khan has repeatedly escalated his calls for fresh votes after he was ousted from prime ministership over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of government funds.

"They (incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's government) are trying to put me behind bars on trumped-up charges so that this movement could be stopped," the ex-Pakistan PM said during an address to PTI's lawyers' forum, as quoted by Dawn.

Khan further reiterated his claims against foreign collusion that led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form the government in Islamabad. The ex-Pak PM urged his supporters to strengthen calls against Shebaz Sharif's government, adding that they must brace for a flare-up in case he was arrested under "false" allegations.

"Come what may this movement for real freedom will not stop until the announcement of fresh elections," Khan stressed. He also slammed his successor for the money laundering case. "You have to stand up for the rule of law..." Khan said, further lashing out at the Pakistan Election Commission (EC) for holding up MPAs notification on reserved seats of the Pakistan Punjab Assembly. "The move was in aim to protect (Pakistan Punjab) CM Hamza Shehbaz's government," Khan claimed.

Khan's ouster and aftermath

For the unversed, Khan has relentlessly called for fresh general elections since his unceremonious exit from the Pakistan parliament after facing a no-confidence vote. Last month, he launched a massive Azadi March in an uprising against Sharif's government in the latest push for new elections. However, he ended the protests by noting the sporadic clashes that broke out in the pockets of the country. Khan also slapped a 6-day ultimatum on the PMN-L govt. to announce fresh votes by June.

PMN-L attacks Khan for 'neglecting' country during tenure

In a blistering attack, PMN-L leader and former PM of Pakistan Shahid Khan Abbasi on Monday accused Khan of negligence towards the country during his tenure. Abbasi stated that Imran Khan was responsible for breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal due to his "faulty decisions."

Abbasi stated that the policies introduced by Khan were equivalent to "suicide bombings" carried out throughout the country. "PTI carried out suicide bombings throughout the country. The decisions they made in the last month, as well as the manner in which they breached the IMF deal and the savagery with which they did so, were acts of suicide attacks against the country," Abbasi stated.

The accusations are in line with PMN-L's claims that Khan has pushed the country toward an edge of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis with unfulfilled obligations. Abbasi further alleged that Khan put Pakistan in the doldrums due to his "corrupt practices."

(Image: AP/MianShehbazSharif/Facebook/Shutterstock)