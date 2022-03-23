Pakistan: Imran Khan Asserts On Playing 'trump Card' Before No-confidence Vote

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will play his trump card on the day of the no-confidence vote or a day before that. He said that the Opposition parties have played their cards and their politics is coming to an end.

"The opposition has played its cards and their politics is coming to an end. I will play my trump card on election day or the night before," Khan said adding that he will come stronger than before. "The no-confidence motion will be unsuccessful."

Around 100 lawmakers from the opposition- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on March 8, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic trouble and the spiralling inflation in the country.

On Sunday, the NA Secretariat issued a notification, called a session for Friday, March 25. The 69-year-old Prime Minister is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.

To remove Khan, opposition parties need 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

The PTI has 155 members in the House and the support of 23 members belonging to at least six political parties. However, nearly two dozen dissident lawmakers of the PTI recently came out in the open threatening to vote against Khan, which the government accusing opposition parties of horse-trading.

On Saturday, the PTI issued show-cause notices to its dissident lawmakers for alleged defection and sought an explanation from them by March 26 as to why they may not be declared defectors and disqualified as a member of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, Khan has moved the supreme court seeking lifetime disqualification of dissident lawmakers.

Meanwhile, amid reports that Pakistan Army has asked Imran Khan to step down as Prime Minister, PMLN Leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said that the country's army is acting neutral in the political development.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Pakistan Army's top brass, led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has asked Imran Khan to resign after the end of two-day Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Wednesday.