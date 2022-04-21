Pakistan: Imran Khan Blames Army Chief Bajwa For His Ouster As PM In Veiled Reference

Nearly eleven days after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from his chair, he reportedly slammed Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and held him responsible for his departure, news agency PTI reported.

"Some elements in the powerful establishment who indulged in bad practices were responsible," he said in a veiled attack on Bajwa. "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen. Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," PTI quoted Khan as saying.

Notably, his statement came on the eleventh day after the Pakistan National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Khan despite his repetitive attempts to stop any possible actions against him. However, experts speculated Khan had apparently lost the support of the Army after he refused to approve the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief, last year.

Though he later agreed, it hampered his relations with the Army, according to experts familiar with the development. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news channel that relations between the establishment and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had remained strained for months and added, "We tried our best, including myself, to remove misunderstandings with the establishment but could not succeed."

PTI supporters raise Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan against Pak Army

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Imran Khan or his allies targeted Pakistan Army. Earlier on April 11, during a rally addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab, his supporters started chanting "Chowkidar chor hai”-- a slogan first raised in India by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last general election.

Notably, the mega rally in which Ahmed was seen addressing from the terrace of a building was attended by thousands of PTI supporters who were gathered at Lal Haveli in Pakistan’s Punjab province against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster. During the rally, the crowds referred to the Pakistan Army as “Chowkidar” and called them “thieves” for “stealing” Imran Khan’s mandate. In the short clip, which was posted by Ahmed on his Twitter handle, the ex-minister was seen trying to stop the supporters from raising the slogans against the army. "Don’t raise slogans… we will fight with peace," Rashid appealed to his supporters.

Watch the video here:

راولپنڈی /10 اپریل

پنڈی کی عوام کا شکریہ 🇵🇰✌️

عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے سلسلے میں لال حویلی سے براہ راست عوام کے جام غفیر سے خطاب🇵🇰👇https://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/BG7uYtTOqv — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 10, 2022

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP)