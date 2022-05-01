Pakistan: Imran Khan Blames Shehbaz Sharif's 'deeds' For Masjid-e-Nabawi Protests

After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, Former PM Imran Khan said that a bunch of "crooks" are governing Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds. Scores of Pakistani nationals gathered at the mosque in Medina where they chanted anti-Shehbaz slogans. In the aftermath, local police detained several protesters for violating the sanctity of the mosque and also launched a probe into it.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief said that the public reaction wasn’t provoked by anybody but was a result of Shehbaz's administrations’ activities. “We are not asking the people to come out, it's the public themselves coming out to protest as they are in pain and anger, however, I can challenge they [the rulers] won't be able to show their faces in any public place," Khan said, as reported by Geo TV. Denying any involvement of his party workers in the incident, he said that they were busy preparing for Shab-e-dua when the incident took place.

Khan to issue white paper on Shehbaz clan

Just a day ago, Khan announced that he would issue a white paper on the alleged corruption involving incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif. “Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs 40 billion,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) commander told Party workers in Multan. Lambasting his successors further, he said that a government of “thieves” was derogatory to the public of Pakistan.

During his speech, Khan also reiterated his allegation of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind his removal from power. He said that the whole nation was aware of how corrupt the Sharif clan was and how they “came back into power on the behest of foreign forces.” Just a few days ago, the country’s Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has accused Khan of “playing with Pakistan’s interests” to keep his “failed politics” alive.

Khan said, “This mafia only works in two ways, either they buy people like they did (during the vote of no-confidence against him) or they resort to character assassination of their opponents. Back in 2017, they spent money on a book that was based on my character assassination."

(Image: AP)