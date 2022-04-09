Pakistan: Imran Khan Declares 'I Am Not Resigning, Not Running For Govt But For A Cause'

After the cabinet meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan informed journalists that he is not resigning. According to reports, Khan told the media that he is not running for the government but for a cause.

"No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause. Anything else will be decided depending upon the situation," Imran has told media persons after the meeting. Earlier, reports suggested that Pak PM & cabinet is going to resign after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Nadeem Anjum, and other senior military officials have reached the Prime Minister's House to meet Imran Khan.

Imran Khan to be stripped of PM-level security ahead of no-trust vote in NA: Reports

Imran Khan is to be stripped of PM-level security as the no-confidence vote is set to take place in the National Assembly. Azam Khan, Principal Secretary of PM Imran Khan, has formally written to the Secretary of Interior asking for security detail as per rules for ex-Prime Minister.

"What will be the nature of security for Imran Khan as Former Prime Minister. Khan's life is in danger, security of Rangers should be provided along with police," he reportedly said.

Imran Khan seeks NRO

Imran Khan has also reportedly demanded National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect him from arrest. Team Imran wants an assurance that if the no-confidence motion succeeds and a new government is formed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will not file cases against Imran Khan and the cabinet and they will not be arrested.

This development comes at a time when the Opposition seeks to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust vote. The National Assembly (NA) session is presently adjourned and will resume at 10 pm (IST). The opposition, which needs 172 votes in the 342-member House to topple Imran Khan's government, is way ahead of the majority mark.