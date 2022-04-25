Pakistan: Imran Khan Lauds Supporters On Social Media; Reiterates 'US Conspiracy' Claim

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was recently ousted from his office following a vote of no confidence, took to Twitter to convey his gratitude towards the supporters who have been raising the recent "political drama" on social media platforms. Calling his ouster a "United States hatched conspiracy" Khan urged his supporters to continue the social media campaign to defend the country's movement of sovereignty and democracy. He even called his social media supporters "real frontline warriors".

"I want to thank all our social media warriors who have valiantly taken our fight against the US regime change conspiracy forward on all social media platforms. Continue carrying on our movement for Pak's sovereignty & democracy. You are our frontline warriors, " he wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag, "#MarchAgainstImportedGovt".

Earlier on Sunday, Khan called the country's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) biased and asked him to tender his resignation. Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said the PTI did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party. The same was also been echoed by former Pakistan Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He accused the CEC of being "partisan and dishonest" and said that a declaration to de-seat the PTI's dissident assembly members had still not been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan to hold a mega public rally on May 10

"In this connection, the PTI will hold a protest in front of the ECP offices across the country on Tuesday against the behaviour of the election commissioner," Chaudhry said. He also informed that Khan will address a mega public rally on May 10 in Multan wherein he would endorse his supporters to continue the fight against the incumbent government.

It is worth mentioning that on April 10, amid the high-voltage drama due to the worst political turbulence, Opposition parties ousted the country’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote. The awful situation for Khan came despite his repetitive appeal in the Parliament. He even held a number of rallies to gain the support of the public, but all of his efforts went in vain as he lost the no-confidence motion.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)