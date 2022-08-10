Pakistan: Imran Khan-led PTI Challenges ECP's Verdict On Prohibited Foreign Funding Case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict pertaining to the prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court. Omar Ayub, the additional secretary general of PTI, argued against the verdict at the HC and appealed to the court to overturn the ECP's ruling, ARY News reported. It further stated that the ECP has been made respondent in the case.

Earlier on August 2, the ECP unanimously ruled that the PTI received donations from at least 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies, including from business tycoon Arif Naqvi - the founder of the Dubai-based private equity firm, the Abraaj Group and Aman Foundation. According to the ECP, the donations came from the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Further, the ECP took note of the "unknown accounts" and declared that concealing accounts was a breach of the law. In its reserved verdict, the ECP panel claimed that illegal funding against the Imran Khan-led party has been proven.

ECP accuses Imran Khan of submitting fake nomination form

The reserved decision was made by a three-person panel that included Shah Muhammad Jatoi and Nisar Ahmed Durrani under the direction of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan, Sikander Sultan Raja. Additionally, the panel also discovered that Imran Khan had submitted a fake nomination form.

Meanwhile, the ECP has also decided to send a show-cause notice to the PTI asking the party to explain why the commission should not seize the "illegal funds" it received. Notably, Akbar S. Babar, the person who exposed the fraud regarding the transfer of suspicious foreign donations to Imran Khan's party, formally urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to open an investigation into the PTI.

Tiff between ECB and Imran Khan-led PTI

According to reports, the Election Commission of Pakistan and PTI have been at odds ever since Imran Khan's government was ousted in the month of April this year. Meanwhile, Khan has accused Chief Election Commissioner Raja of conspiring against him along with the "imported government" of the country. It should be mentioned here that the Khan-led PTI government was ousted on April 10, after a no-trust motion was introduced against it in the National Assembly.

