Pakistan: Imran Khan-led PTI May Face Forfeiture Of Funds Over Under-reported Donations

A day after Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) Scrutiny Committee published a damning report stating PM Imran Khan-led Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) grossly under-reported foreign donations, forfeiture of the funds is an imminent threat staring at the ruling party. If the allegations against PTI of receiving contributions from banned sources are proved then PM Khan's party could face confiscation of the investments made, the Dawn reported, citing the ECP statement. However, the consequences will not be the same for all foreign funding from prohibited sources.

"If the ECP comes to the conclusion that a case falls within the mischief of Article 6(3) of the PPO, the penalty provided is confiscation of such contributions and donations… it cannot impose a ban on the political party [as that] action is restricted to only foreign-aided political parties to be decided by the proper forum,” the ECP statement said, as quoted by Dawn.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI will not be banned in Pakistan, instead the alleged foreign funds received will be confiscated. The ECP report cited similar judgments passed by the Pakistani Supreme Court during Hanif Abbasi and Benazir Bhutto cases. It also highlighted that vivid language of the Political Parties Order (PPO) provisions provided a ground to judge whether the contributions or donations were sourced from banned organisations or individuals or if the political party is a foreign-aided one and penalties shall be determined as stipulated. In case of an offence, the determination will be made by the apex court before the party is banned.

Meanwhile, the Scrutiny Committee argued that the ECP too held the jurisdiction to determine and deliver judgment on the source of funding for the political parties in Pakistan. The report stated that it can exercise its power at any point even after electoral symbols have been allotted to a national political party but only on receiving reliable and verifiable information from a third party. Citing the PPO Rule 6, the ECP report quoted: "Where the Election Commission decides that the contributions or donations, as the case may be, accepted by the political parties are prohibited under clause 3 of Article 6, it shall subject to notice to the political party concerned and after giving an opportunity of having heard, direct the same to be confiscated in favour of the state to be deposited in the Government treasury...”

Imran Khan-led PTI concealed foreign fundings from ECP

The aforementioned debate comes after an ECP report alleged that Imran Khan-led PTI under-reported an amount of PKR 312 million over four year period between the Fiscal Year 2009-10 and 2012-13. In 2012-13 alone an excess of PKR 145 million was reportedly concealed from financial documents. “A perusal of the chartered accountant’s opinion on the accounts of the party for this period does not indicate any deviation from the reporting principles and standards,” the report compiled by the Scrutiny Committee said. The report also stated that PTI ran 26 bank accounts and had failed to disclose details of three accounts.

(Image: AP)