Pakistan: Imran Khan-led PTI To Give One-month Ultimatum To Govt For Announcing Elections

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is planning to give a one-month ultimatum to the ruling government to announce the dates for the fresh general election in the country. It also claimed that the prolonged tenure of the current administration, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, would further damage the country's economy. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of PTI and a former federal minister of information, stated that the party would not give the ruling government more than "one-month" to dissolve the National Assembly and call fresh elections.

"Within the next 48 hours, the party will announce the date of a big meeting in Islamabad... during the gathering, the PTI will issue an ultimatum to the coalition government to announce the date for the general election," the Express Tribune quoted Chaudhry as saying. He also warned the government of the consequences if it fails to announce the dates even after the ultimatum. Chaudhry further stated that his party had no trust in the Election Commission (EC), as it is "incapable" of conducting fair elections.

EC accuses Khan of receiving funds illegally from foreign nationals

"That is why the change of Election Commission is inevitable; the only way out for political and economic stability is the general election," the former minister added. According to reports, the Election Commission of Pakistan and PTI have been at odds ever since Imran Khan's government was ousted in the month of April this year. In a major allegation against the former Prime Minister and his party, the Election Commission revealed, on August 2, that Khan's party received funds illegally from at least 34 foreigners, including a businesswoman of Indian descent. Meanwhile, Khan has accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of conspiring against him along with the "imported government."

Holding immediate & fair general elections is need of the hour: Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Khan has also stressed that holding immediate and fair elections is the only way to put an end to the nation's current political crisis. "There is only one way to get rid of the country of political instability: free and fair elections. When they were removing me, I had announced general elections, but the courts overturned my decision. I still believe it was the right call," he added as per the Express Tribune. However, the ruling dispensation in the country stated that the general elections would be held next year as per the schedule.

(With inputs from PTI)