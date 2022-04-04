Pakistan: Imran Khan Nominates Former CJP Gulzar Ahmed As Caretaker PM; Sharif Refrains

In a key development, Imran Khan nominated former Justice Gulzar Ahmed to serve as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that he would not be nominating a name for the post. Pakistan President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi had written a letter to both Khan and Sharif regarding the appointment of a caretaker premier after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the removal of the Ministers.

A former Pakistani jurist, Gulzar Ahmed, has served as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan. He was in the coveted position from 21 December 2019 to 1 February 2022. The name of Ahmed was nominated hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said that they had suggested two names to President Alvi for the post.

It is pertinent to mention here that if the Opposition under Sharif remains determined and does not send a name for the post, then within 7 days, the PTI's candidate, Ahmed, would be named the caretaker Prime Minister.

Imran Khan, Cabinet removed

Hours after the dissolution of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. "Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, and terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO NO. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the notification said, which was signed by Additional Secretary Eazaz Dar.

Another notification said all 19 special assistants to the Prime Minister, including DR Sania Nishtar, Mr Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, Dr Faisal Sultan and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, ceased to hold office.

The Assembly was dissolved by President Alvi, at the request of then-Prime Minister Imran Khan. The request was made after the PTI leader escaped his ouster through no-confidence trailed by the Opposition as the Deputy Speaker dismissed it sans vote, calling it 'unconstitutional'.

The leaders of the Opposition have approached the Supreme Court. The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of the country Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail is hearing the matter. Bandial on Monday said that a “reasonable order” would be issued on the legality of the current political situation in the country.