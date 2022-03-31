Pakistan: Imran Khan Offers To Dissolve Assembly If No-confidence Withdrawn; Oppn Declines

With April 3 days away, nervous Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to dissolve the Assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Republic learnt on Thursday. According to sources, an “important personality” has given a message of the Pakistan Prime Minister to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

However, the offer of Imran Khan has been declined by the Opposition, sources added, informing that the leaders have made it clear that the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister would not be withdrawn at any cost, no matter what the offer. Trailed by the key opposition in the country, the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was tabled on March 28. The motion was tabled under Article A-95 and had as many as 161 signatories. The voting on the motion is scheduled to take place on April 3 and is listed fourth in the 24-point agenda for the Session.

United Opposition demands election of a new PM be included in agenda

Meanwhile, the United Opposition has demanded that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda. The opposition submitted the petition to the National Assembly Secretariat. Accessed by Republic, the petition of the joint opposition cited the requisition submitted on March 8 for summoning the National Assembly to discuss and vote on the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister.

It read, "If the resolution is passed by a majority of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which the Prime Minister Imran Khan ceases to hold office under Article 95 (4), to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of the Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. "

Opposition refutes Imran Khan's claims of 'secret letter'

The Opposition has also refuted Imran Khan's claims of 'secret letter' he bandished at the PTI's mega rally, allegedly containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against his government. Speaking to the media, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "His attempt to scandalise and polarise national security institutions is outrageous. His minister has himself made some ambassador to write the letter. He has only one honourable exit, I ask him to take the honourable exit, resign right away."

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance, and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub.