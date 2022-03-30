Pakistan: Imran Khan Rushes Guv Of Sindh To Persuade Former Ally MQM-P Ere No-trust Vote

With a fear of getting ousted by the opposition, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the latest development, sent Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail to meet MQM-P leadership at 4.30 AM. According to the sources, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak is also part of the delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The update came after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman claimed that things settled with key government ally- MQM, Imran rushed Defence Minister and Governor Sindh.

The focus currently lies on MQM-Pakistan as if it decided to go with United Opposition, Imran Khan will fall short of numbers much before the No Confidence Motion voting. As per the analysis, United Opposition is at 170 MNAs now and with 7 from MQM, it will reach 177. In fact, PTI had also made its last-ditch attempts to woo another ally MQM-P after garnering PML(Q)'s support.

Imran Khan sends a message to Khalid Siddiqui

Sindh Governor, while speaking to reporters said that the current Prime Minister has sent a message to Khalid Siddiqui that he has given a discussion on the same will take place.

"I came to check how true is what they (opposition) are saying. PM Imran Khan has an important message for Khalid Siddiqui that I have given," said the Governor.

Nervous Imran Khan is making all attempts to persuade MQM-P before 4 PM when they will be making an official announcement on alliance with the opposition.

PTI offers Ministry & Governor post to MQM-P

A high-level delegation of the party comprising Ministers Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had earlier met the MQM-P leadership for nearly two and a half years on Monday night. As per sources, the ruling party has decided to offer the Maritime Affairs portfolio in the federal government which is currently held by Ali Haider Zaidi to MQM-P.