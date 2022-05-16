Pakistan: Imran Khan Slams FM Bilawal Bhutto's US Visit; 'will Beg Money From Blinken'

Ahead of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to the US next week, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief with fresh allegations of corruption. Khan stated that Bilawal Bhutto will “beg” for money from his US counterpart Antony Blinken while he is in the US so that he (Imran Khan) could not come back into power. Continuing on his tirade on the ‘imported government’ claim, Khan reiterated that the US made ‘Pakistan a slave’ without invading the country.

Imran Khan slammed Bilawal ahead of his visit to the US and said that he could not dare to upset Antony Blinken as the latter knows where Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal would ‘lose everything’ if he dared to upset Blinken. “Since all of Bilawal’s wealth is stored outside of the country, he cannot dare to upset the US, otherwise he will lose everything,” Khan was quoted as saying by The News International.

Imran Khan accuses Bilawal Bhutto of corruption

While addressing a rally on Sunday, Imran Khan accused Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari of being corrupt and hiding their wealth across the world. Khan also accused the US of being self-centred and not helping any country without seeing its own interest. Continuing his attack on the US, Khan also added that the Joe Biden-led administration could not dare to dictate to India because it is a free country.

“The US has made Pakistan a slave without having to invade it,” Khan said. “The people of Pakistan will never accept the imported government,” the former PM said as reported by The News International. Furthermore, Khan, while addressing the gathering at the Faisalabad Jalsa, stated that the Pakistani nation will seek justice on his behalf if anything was to happen to him.

Imran Khan alleges 'conspiracy' to kill him being hatched

The deposed Pakistan PM’s remark comes in the wake of his earlier statement, wherein he claimed that a conspiracy to kill him was being hatched. Speaking at the Sialkot rally, Khan asserted that he has recorded a video that consists of the names of those involved in planning his killing. The former PM had then said that the video would be made public if anything was to happen to him. Imran Khan will now attend public gatherings in Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/ FACEBOOK