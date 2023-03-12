Pakistan: Imran Khan To Lead PTI Election Rally On March 12 Amid Tensions With PML-N

The former Pakistan Prime Minister has decided that he will be leading a political rally in Lahore on March 12 as he accuses the ruling party PML-N, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of "killing" his party worker, reported ANI, citing Geo News.

"I will lead the election rally to show them that we are not domesticated animals," Imran Khan told his PTI workers during his address via video link.

Notably, this rally is significant for Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as it is the first time in over four months that Khan will address any political rally since he sustained an injury last year.

Former Imran khan to lead PTI election rally on March 12

Imran Khan was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest rally to Islamabad in his efforts to pressurise the government into announcing an early election. The interim government of Punjab, however, imposed Section 144 (banning public gatherings) in light of "security threats", resulting in a clash between police and the party's workers. Notably, the PTI leaders have claimed that the Punjab Police were involved in the death of party worker Ali Bilal.

However, the authorities have rejected Khan's claims. Earlier on Saturday, Imran Khan criticised Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar for calling the death of PTI worker Ali Bilal an "accident case." Also, the PTI party chairman on Twitter lashed out at Naqvi and Anwar and said these two would have been jailed for lying and insulting the intelligence of Pakistan. "In any civilised country, these two shameless people would have been jailed not just for lying so blatantly but for insulting the intelligence of our nation. This is what happens when the country is taken over by dangerous duffers who believe everyone is as dumb as them," he added.

Khan's statement came after Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar refuted allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, the post-mortem report revealed that Bilal died due to massive blunt trauma to his body, including a skull fracture and intracranial hemorrhaging.