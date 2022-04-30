Pakistan: Imran Khan To Write To Chief Justice Seeking Progress On 'US Conspiracy' Probe

Weeks after being ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is far from giving up and continues to blame a 'foreign conspiracy' for the fall of his government.

The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has now decided to write letters to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and President Arif Alvi, asking for the progress of the investigation into a "letter from the US" highlighting the conspiracy charge.

As per Ary News, Khan claimed that "local traitors" received money for making people slaves to their foreign handlers, but the public had realized what was happening and is enraged over interference in the political affairs of the country.

"It is difficult to delay the date of a real freedom march (PTI long march towards Islamabad) as people are angered to see thieves and want immediate justice against them," he said.

Imran Khan's allegations were recently busted after the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the "threatening" telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy" to oust the PTI government.

NSC rubbishes foreign conspiracy charge

According to a statement issued after the 38th NSC meeting, the premier security agencies have found no evidence of any conspiracy as claimed by Imran Khan.

"The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received and the conclusions presented by security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy," read the statement, as per Ary News.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged several protests across the country against the United States, alleging "foreign conspiracy" to oust Imran Khan from power, who has been removed from his seat after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan's PTI, which had suffered several defections, failed to prove a majority in the House, and Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was voted as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. It may be noted that not a single Prime Minister has completed a full five-year term in Pakistan.

